Pfizer, BioNTech to provide COVID vaccines for Olympics athletes

Pfizer and BioNTech will be donating coronavirus vaccines for athletes participating in the 2021 Olympics in Tokyo, Pfizer announced on Thursday morning.

“With hundreds of millions of vaccines already administered, and hundreds of millions more to go, Pfizer is committed, together with BioNTech, to doing all we can to help end this pandemic and help return the world to a sense of normalcy,” said Albert Bourla, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Pfizer. “The return of the Olympic and Paralympic Games represents a monumental moment of world unity and peace after a grueling year of isolation and devastation."