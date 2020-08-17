Health Ministry deputy director-general Itamar Grotto told the Knesset State Audit Committee that they are working on an outline to allow groups of tourists to visit Israel, as well as for businessmen to resume traveling - even to and from "red" countries.The move comes a day after Israel allowed returning citizens, residents and foreigners with permission to fly from "green" nations and re-enter the country without the need to quarantine for 14 days.He added that the plan will be submitted to the coronavirus cabinet by the end of August.