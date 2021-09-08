PM Bennett on prison riots: 'Israel is prepared for any scenario'

Prime Minister Naftali Bennett has been assessing the situation regarding the recent prison riots.

The Defense Minister, the Internal Security Minister, the Chief of Staff and other senior officials have also been briefed on the situation.

Bennett emphasized that the events have the potential to have an impact on a number of sectors, and therefore this is a joint effort by all security forces. The Minister of Defense, the Minister of Internal Security, the Chief of Staff, the Shin Bet (Israel Security Agency) chief, the police commissioner, the Israel Prison Service Commissioner, the National Security Council and other senior officials.

The Prime Minister also emphasized that Israel is prepared for any scenario.