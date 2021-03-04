Police arrest 12 suspects involved in riots, assaults in Mea She'arim

Some 12 suspects were arrested by police on Thursday morning in connection to the assault of Ibrahim Hamed, the driver who ran over and killed a man in Mea She'arim, Jerusalem, on Sunday night during a demonstration against Purim restrictions, Israeli media reported.Hamed had stated that he lost control of the minibus he was driving after a haredi crowd attacked him and threw stones at his vehicle."They wanted to kill me because I'm Arab," said Hamed, according to Channel 13. Hamed fled the scene after plowing into 47-year-old Mevasseret Zion resident Itamar Ben Abu. He later turned himself in to the police.According to N12, five out of the 12 who were arrested are minors.