Ka'akur, a resident of the Silwan neighborhood of East Jerusalem, was evacuated to Shaarei Zedek hospital, where doctors determined his death.

Police arrested a 19-year-old man on Thursday night on suspicion of beating 28-year-old east Jerusalem resident Abed Ka'akur to death during an altercation earlier that day in the city's Zur Baher neighborhood, which police have reported was likely due to a roadside conflict.