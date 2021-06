Police blocked the entrance to the home of Religious Zionist MK Itamar Ben-Gvir on Friday due to a suspicious object that was found in the vicinity.

The incident comes after weeks of threats made against Ben-Gvir over provocative actions in relation to the Palestinians and Jerusalem's Temple Mount. A police sapper was called to scene to remove the object.