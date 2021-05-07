Police block Jerusalem Old City streets for final Ramadan Friday prayers

In preparation for the fourth and final Friday prayers of the month of Ramadan on the Temple Mount, which are expected to be attended by tens of thousands, several streets will be closed to vehicular traffic in the Old City of Jerusalem, Ynet reported.

From 6:00 a.m. until 6:00 p.m., the streets Sultan Suleiman, Wadi Juz, Derech Yerikho, Shmuel Ben Adia, HaOfel Nablus Road, Salah a-Din and Ma'alot Ir David will be closed for vehicular traffic.

From 7:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., Bar-Lev Boulevard will be blocked from the National Police Headquarters junction to the south (traffic will be diverted to the Eshkol Tunnel), Derech Hevron will be blocked from Miriam HaHashmonait Street (traffic will be diverted to Derech Bethlehem), Hatzanhanim Street and Hel HaHandasa Street.

From 6:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., Omar Ben Elas Street will be closed.