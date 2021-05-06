FM Ashkenazi hosts Muslim ambassadors for Ramadan fast breaking event

Foreign Minister Gabi Ashkenazi hosted on Wednesday evening Muslim ambassadors for a traditional Eid al-Fitr event, also known as the "Festival of Breaking the Fast," marked my Muslims worldwide after the month-long Ramadan fast.

"The path toward peace with our neighbors in the Middle East goes through mutual recognition," Ashkenazi said during the event. "Recognizing each other's culture, traditions, ambitions and dreams. Here, around the Eid al-Fitr table, we see how tradition and religion can be factors that bring our people closer together."

The event was attended, among others, by the ambassadors of Egypt, Jordan, Morocco, Albania, Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, Tanzania and Kosovo, as well as by notable religious and public figures.

Among the participants were Emirati Foreign Minister Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan and Bahraini Foreign Minister Abdullatif bin Rashid Al Zayani, who joined the special occasion via Zoom.

كان من دواعي سروري أن أستضيف هذا المساء سفراء، علماء دين، شخصيات عامة وموظفي وزارة الخارجية المسلمين لمأدبة إفطار رمضانية. إن شهر رمضان هو شهر السلام، ولقد أحضرت معها السنة الأخيرة نقطة ضوء للسلام في الشرق الأوسط. pic.twitter.com/O0bVoE3pFH May 5, 2021

Ashkenazi used the opportunity to share with the distinguished group his perspective about the Israeli society and its diversity, reflected in the coexistence that takes place on a daily basis in Israel. As an example, he mentioned the solidarity shown by Muslim residents of northern Israel who offered assistance, food and even a place to stay to victims of the Mount Meron tragedy

Events like this, Ashkenazi noted, reflect the true strength of Israeli society.