Police have secured the area near London's Golders Green synagogue after a man was reported to be threatening people with what may have been a Molotov cocktail, the Jewish Chronicle reported.The report of a Molotov cocktail came from a local councillor Alex Prager. However, Community Security Trust said over Twitter that the incident wasn't an act of terrorism, and that it was unclear in what manner the man posed a threat.This is a developing story.