Police disperse wedding in Rahat with 500 in attendance

Police dispersed a wedding in Rahat on Monday that had over 500 participants, for violation of coronavirus regulations.Police officers arrived at a house in the Bedouin city of Rahat in Southern Israel after receiving a report of a multi-participant wedding taking place at a specific venue. After their arrival, police noticed the large number of participants, estimating the amount to be around 500, and began dispersal operations.At least two reports were given for not wearing a mask and the groom's father was detained for questioning.