Police find nine parrots in backpack of bike thief

A motorist from the West Bank with nine birds in his backpack was stopped by Israel Police on Sunday morning when he was noticed driving near the West Bank border next to Meitar, near Beersheba, without a helmet. Upon further inspection, the officers found tools for hacking and breaking in, accompanied by nine parrots packed in a backpack. Due to the current heat wave, the police officers watered the parrots. One was in such a concerning state that it was taken in for medical attention. Police were suspicious of theft when they found that the driver did not have the proper key for the bike.The owner of the stolen bike was later located in Beersheba.The parrot-bike thief has been taken in for questioning and will appear in court tomorrow in pursuit of further legal action.
