The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Kabbalah Judaism Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Cybertech Premium Food
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Ten-year-old can't testify in alleged rape due to social workers strike

The boy's mother told the police that the incident occurred on Wednesday, when she allowed her son to take a shower on his own - for the first time.

By MAARIV ONLINE  
JULY 20, 2020 17:26
Israeli social workers protest their working conditions and violence against them in Tel Aviv on July 19, 2020. (photo credit: AVSHALOM SASSONI/FLASH90)
Israeli social workers protest their working conditions and violence against them in Tel Aviv on July 19, 2020.
(photo credit: AVSHALOM SASSONI/FLASH90)
Police investigates a possible rape of a ten-year-old boy in a country club shower-room in Holon.
However, due to the social workers strike, the police is unable to complete the investigation since, given the boy's tender age, he can only be questioned by the welfare authorities.
The boy's mother told the police that the incident occurred on Wednesday, when she allowed her son to take a shower on his own - for the first time. Some ten minutes after sending her son to the shower-room, she saw him coming out, accompanied by an unknown man in his fifties or sixties. 
Originally posting about the event on Facebook, the shaken mother claimed that the man first threatened her son and than, allegedly, satisfied his sexual needs. She furthered added, in the same post, that she described the event in detail to the police investigator. According to what was posted online by the woman, it appears that the man covered the boy's mouth and told him that "if he said anything, something bad will happen." Out of privacy concerns, the mother decided to spare her Facebook audience the vivid details, stressing only that it was a "horror show." 
As a result of the social workers strike, the Police have to rely on the mother's testimony, which resulted in the suspect's release on parole. The mother urges anyone who has had a similar experience in the country club, or came into contact with suspect under similar circumstances to contact her. In this way, according to her claim, she hopes to prevent the next case of sexual assault. 


Tags rape police child abuse
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Coronavirus committee must oversee gov't decisions after consideration By JPOST EDITORIAL
Susan Hattis Rolef Netanyahu teaches Israel a lesson on Keynesian economics - opinion By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Op-Ed logo Applying Israeli sovereignty: It’s now or never - opinion By ZALMAN SHOVAL
Amotz Asa-El What does Netanyahu want from the Wexner Foundation? By AMOTZ ASA-EL
Shimon Samuels Toulouse's two faces By SHIMON SAMUELS

Most Read

1 Hebrew U. scientist: Drug could eradicate COVID-19 from lungs in days
Nahmias’ Lab at Hebrew University’s Grass Center for Bioengineering
2 Former NYPD commissioner warns US Jews: Protect your communities
New York Police Commissioner Raymond Kelly at a press conference, May 24, 2012
3 Patient dies after catching coronavirus at 'COVID party' in Texas
Teenagers partying 521
4 Lockdown looms as cabinet advances closure on beaches, camps, restaurants
Israelis enjoy the beach in Tel Aviv, July 15, 2020
5 Canadian far-right politician calls for removal of Jews from Canada
Toronto, Ontario, Canada
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by