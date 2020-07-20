Ten-year-old can't testify in alleged rape due to social workers strike

Police investigates a possible rape of a ten-year-old boy in a country club shower-room in Holon.However, due to the social workers strike, the police is unable to complete the investigation since, given the boy's tender age, he can only be questioned by the welfare authorities. police that the incident occurred on Wednesday, when she allowed her son to take a shower on his own - for the first time. Some ten minutes after sending her son to the shower-room, she saw him coming out, accompanied by an unknown man in his fifties or sixties. Originally posting about the event on Facebook, the shaken mother claimed that the man first threatened her son and than, allegedly, satisfied his sexual needs. She furthered added, in the same post, that she described the event in detail to the police investigator. According to what was posted online by the woman, it appears that the man covered the boy's mouth and told him that "if he said anything, something bad will happen." Out of privacy concerns, the mother decided to spare her Facebook audience the vivid details, stressing only that it was a "horror show." As a result of the social workers strike, the Police have to rely on the mother's testimony, which resulted in the suspect's release on parole. The mother urges anyone who has had a similar experience in the country club, or came into contact with suspect under similar circumstances to contact her. In this way, according to her claim, she hopes to prevent the next case of sexual assault.The boy's mother told the