The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Police shoot mentally ill man in Haifa after he tried to stab them

Four Arab-Israelis have been killed in incidents involving police gunfire so far in 2021.

By TZVI JOFFRE  
MARCH 29, 2021 15:04
Scene where Munir Anabtau was shot dead by police in Haifa, March, 2021 (photo credit: ISRAEL POLICE)
Scene where Munir Anabtau was shot dead by police in Haifa, March, 2021
(photo credit: ISRAEL POLICE)
Police shot and killed a 33-year-old man in Haifa after he attempted to stab officers who were called to the scene by his parents after he became unruly in his home, according to Israel Police, although his family denied that this was the case to Israeli media.
When police arrived at the scene, Munir Anabtau pulled out a knife and tried to stab the officers, injuring one of them lightly, according to police. The police fired at him and mortally wounded him. He was transferred to Rambam Medical Center where he was declared dead.
Shairin, Anabtau's sister, told KAN news that he did not have anything in his hand and was not trying to stab police when he was shot. "We saw the knife on the table," she said. "He put it on the table and got down to wait for me. He was running away from them."
Five bullets were found at the scene, with three bullets reportedly hitting Anabtau, according to KAN news.
The Department for the Investigation of Police (DIP) has opened an investigation into the incident.
The incident is the latest in a series of killings of Arab-Israelis in which police gunfire was involved since the beginning of this year, with four Arab-Israelis killed in incidents involving police gunfire so far in 2021.
In February, Ahmad Hijazi, a 22-year-old nursing student from Tamra, was shot and killed during a firefight between police and criminals in Tamra. It is unclear who fired the bullet that killed Hijazi.
At the time, Arab-Israelis expressed outrage at what they saw as police negligence. "If a police officer in the State of Israel, who deals with criminals in his profession, does not know how to distinguish between a criminal and a person, this is not a mistake - it is negligence," Muhammad Aramush, a doctor who was injured in the incident, told Channel 12.
Last year, Border Police shot and killed 32-year-old special needs student Iyad al-Halak, a resident of Wadi al-Joz in east Jerusalem, near the Lion Gate of the Old City after they noticed him holding a "suspicious object" they said looked like a gun. The suspicious object was never found. After Halak fled the scene, police officers pursued him, shooting at him multiple times and eventually killing him.
The Border Police officers claimed that local police initiated the chase and caused the misunderstanding. Halak's social worker reportedly shouted at the officers that he was disabled.
According to the Abraham Initiatives organization, 22 Arab-Israelis and six Arabs who were not citizens have been killed since the beginning of the year in Israel in incidents connected to violence and crime. In four of the cases, police gunfire was involved.
2020 was the bloodiest year for Arab-Israeli society since the recording of murder rates began, with the Abraham Initiatives reporting that 96 citizens were murdered and hundreds were seriously wounded, while the Aman Center for Combating Violence in Arab Society reported that 113 citizens were murdered. In comparison, 89 Arab citizens were killed in 2019.
December 2020 also marked the bloodiest month on record, with over 17 murders. The organization warned that 2021 seemingly would be just as bloody, as already in the first days of the year a number of murders have been reported, alongside the large-scale theft of ammunition from the IDF.


Tags Israel Police police murder Arab Israeli
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo

Prosecution was right to charge Yarin Sherf with rape of 13-year-old girl

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
A screen capture of Gina Ross’s relaxation video

It takes a village to stop antisemitism - opinion

 By GINA ROSS
Lev Stesin

Middle East needs to think globally, but unite locally - opinion

 By LEV STESIN

Can Israel avoid a fifth election? - opinion

 By YAAKOV KATZ

My Word: Political spins and positive spins

 By LIAT COLLINS

Most Read

1

Netanyahu short for right-wing coalition, would need Arab support

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu celebrates with the Likud after Israel's elections, March 23, 2021.
2

Israeli company claims oral COVID-19 vaccine on its way

Pills
3

IDF accidentally reveals location of secret bases online

IDF OFFICERS examine a map of the Middle East.
4

Lab tests suggest Israeli-made face mask eliminates over 99% of coronavirus

Sonovia mask
5

Evidence of UFOs to be revealed by national intelligence in 2021 US bill

An attendee wears an alien mask at the gate of Area 51 as an influx of tourists are expected, responding to a call to 'storm' the secretive U.S. military base, believed by UFO enthusiasts to hold government secrets about extra-terrestrials, in Rachel, Nevada, September 20, 2019

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by