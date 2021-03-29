Police shoot mentally ill man in Haifa after he tried to stab them

The incident is the latest in a series of killings of Arab-Israelis in which police gunfire was involved since the beginning of this year, with four Arab-Israelis killed in incidents involving police gunfire so far in 2021.

In February, Ahmad Hijazi, a 22-year-old nursing student from Tamra, was shot and killed during a firefight between police and criminals in Tamra. It is unclear who fired the bullet that killed Hijazi.

cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });

if(window.location.pathname.indexOf("656089") != -1){console.log("hedva connatix");document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none";}

At the time, Arab-Israelis expressed outrage at what they saw as police negligence. "If a police officer in the State of Israel, who deals with criminals in his profession, does not know how to distinguish between a criminal and a person, this is not a mistake - it is negligence," Muhammad Aramush, a doctor who was injured in the incident, told Channel 12.

Last year, Border Police shot and killed 32-year-old special needs student Iyad al-Halak , a resident of Wadi al-Joz in east Jerusalem, near the Lion Gate of the Old City after they noticed him holding a "suspicious object" they said looked like a gun. The suspicious object was never found. After Halak fled the scene, police officers pursued him, shooting at him multiple times and eventually killing him.

The Border Police officers claimed that local police initiated the chase and caused the misunderstanding. Halak's social worker reportedly shouted at the officers that he was disabled.

2020 was the bloodiest year for Arab-Israeli society since the recording of murder rates began, with the Abraham Initiatives reporting that 96 citizens were murdered and hundreds were seriously wounded, while the Aman Center for Combating Violence in Arab Society reported that 113 citizens were murdered. In comparison, 89 Arab citizens were killed in 2019. December 2020 also marked the bloodiest month on record, with over 17 murders. The organization warned that 2021 seemingly would be just as bloody, as already in the first days of the year a number of murders have been reported, alongside the large-scale theft of ammunition from the IDF. According to the Abraham Initiatives organization, 22 Arab-Israelis and six Arabs who were not citizens have been killed since the beginning of the year in Israel in incidents connected to violence and crime. In four of the cases, police gunfire was involved.

When police arrived at the scene, Munir Anabtau pulled out a knife and tried to stab the officers, injuring one of them lightly, according to police. The police fired at him and mortally wounded him. He was transferred to Rambam Medical Center where he was declared dead.Shairin, Anabtau's sister, told KAN news that he did not have anything in his hand and was not trying to stab police when he was shot. "We saw the knife on the table," she said. "He put it on the table and got down to wait for me. He was running away from them."Five bullets were found at the scene, with three bullets reportedly hitting Anabtau, according to KAN news.The Department for the Investigation of Police (DIP) has opened an investigation into the incident.