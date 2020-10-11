Police spread fake claim about protesters seeking tear gas

Police allegedly spread false information Saturday night that one of the movements protesting against Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu sought to supply protesters with tear gas, Walla reported."On social media, calls have been made by various parties calling for the supply of tear gas and other offensive means that the demonstrators intend to use against police," the police said in a statement. They linked the report to a fake Facebook post attributed to the "Crime Minister" movement, which later transpired to be fake. In response, the movement stated that "Unfortunately, the news spread by the police is fake from fake-land, echoing claims made by right-wing groups."They called on the police not to let the "criminal defendant," - which is how they refer to Netanyahu - overthrow the police, Walla reported.