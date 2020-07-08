Pompeo: UN arms embargo on Iran must be extended to stop regional conflict
By REUTERS
JULY 8, 2020 17:29
US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Wednesday urged the UN Security Council to extend an arms embargo on Iran and said the US and partner forces last month seized a vessel carrying arms to Houthi rebels in Yemen.
"The Security Council must extend the arms embargo on Iran to prevent further conflict in the region," Pompeo told a State Department news conference. "No serious person can possibly believe Iran will use any weapon it receives for peaceful ends."
