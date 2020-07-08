The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Pompeo: UN arms embargo on Iran must be extended to stop regional conflict

By REUTERS  
JULY 8, 2020 17:29
US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Wednesday urged the UN Security Council to extend an arms embargo on Iran and said the US and partner forces last month seized a vessel carrying arms to Houthi rebels in Yemen.
"The Security Council must extend the arms embargo on Iran to prevent further conflict in the region," Pompeo told a State Department news conference. "No serious person can possibly believe Iran will use any weapon it receives for peaceful ends."
Coronavirus in Israel: 632 new cases, death toll rises to 344
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 07/08/2020 07:08 PM
Rivlin: Israel has no clear combat strategy against coronavirus
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 07/08/2020 05:38 PM
9-year-old from Israel drowned in Russia
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 07/08/2020 04:47 PM
White House adviser says another COVID lockdown would be a big mistake
  • By REUTERS
  • 07/08/2020 04:30 PM
Netanyahu meets with finance minister on coronavirus aide packages
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 07/08/2020 03:39 PM
Taliban suicide bomber kills three as violence rises despite peace push
  • By REUTERS
  • 07/08/2020 03:01 PM
Biogen submits US marketing application for Alzheimer's disease drug
  • By REUTERS
  • 07/08/2020 02:59 PM
Iran's coronavirus death toll passes 12,000
  • By REUTERS
  • 07/08/2020 02:53 PM
WHO's Tedros pulls out of UK event after US confirms to exit WHO
  • By REUTERS
  • 07/08/2020 02:51 PM
Entire IDF battalion enters quarantine
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 07/08/2020 02:43 PM
Oman coronavirus cases exceed 50,000 - Health Ministry
  • By REUTERS
  • 07/08/2020 02:33 PM
Indonesia reports record daily high of 1,853 coronavirus cases
  • By REUTERS
  • 07/08/2020 02:31 PM
Israel to receive 990 millions gallons of diesel from United States
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 07/08/2020 01:42 PM
475 new coronavirus cases in West Bank
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 07/08/2020 12:03 PM
Gantz enters quarantine after possible contact with coronavirus patient
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 07/08/2020 11:19 AM
