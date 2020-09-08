Possible conflict of interest found in case against Netanyahu – report

A possible conflict of interest may have been found in Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's ongoing trials, according to N12's Amit Segal.According to Segal, former senior police officer Avi Rotberg was allegedly involved in a forbidden relationship with Judy Shalom Nir-Mozes.Rotberg managed several investigations involving Netanyahu, and was allegedly exposed to materials in Case 2000, which focused on the relationship between Netanyahu and Yedioth Aharonoth publisher Arnon Nir-Mozes.According to N12, Roni Ritman, then commander of Lahav 433, the unit in charge of investigating Netanyahu, knew about the relationship between the senior police officer and the publisher but failed to report it.The State Attorney's Office rejected the claims, and criticized N12 by calling the report "a tendentious report that takes things out of context."