The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Cybertech Innovation Technology Archaeology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Breaking News
BREAKING NEWS

Possible conflict of interest found in case against Netanyahu – report

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
SEPTEMBER 8, 2020 03:44
A possible conflict of interest may have been found in Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's ongoing trials, according to N12's Amit Segal.
According to Segal, former senior police officer Avi Rotberg was allegedly involved in a forbidden relationship with Judy Shalom Nir-Mozes.Rotberg managed several investigations involving Netanyahu, and was allegedly exposed to materials in Case 2000, which focused on the relationship between Netanyahu and Yedioth Aharonoth publisher Arnon Nir-Mozes.
According to N12, Roni Ritman, then commander of Lahav 433, the unit in charge of investigating Netanyahu, knew about the relationship between the senior police officer and the publisher but failed to report it.
The State Attorney's Office rejected the claims, and criticized N12 by calling the report "a tendentious report that takes things out of context."

Saudi verdict in Kashoggi murder trial 'fair, deterrent'– family lawyer
  • By REUTERS
  • 09/08/2020 04:15 AM
Coronavirus: Mexico records 3,486 new cases, 223 deaths
  • By REUTERS
  • 09/08/2020 03:18 AM
Coronavirus: Argentina's death toll passes 10,000
  • By REUTERS
  • 09/08/2020 02:28 AM
Coronavirus: Egypt's case total hits 100,041, deaths at 5,541
  • By REUTERS
  • 09/08/2020 01:06 AM
Yemen's Houthis to end all UN, humanitarian flights to Sanaa airport
  • By REUTERS
  • 09/08/2020 12:23 AM
Israeli ambassador allegedly sexually harassed embassy employees
Turkey: Saudi Arabia's Khashoggi verdict falls short of expectations
  • By REUTERS
  • 09/07/2020 11:28 PM
Clashes between settlers and Palestinians near Kochav Hashahar - report
Iraq to reopen borders for trade, bring back sports and dining
  • By REUTERS
  • 09/07/2020 10:18 PM
US CDC reports 188,051 deaths from coronavirus
  • By REUTERS
  • 09/07/2020 10:17 PM
Israeli singer Tamir Gal caught with 101 gr. of cocaine
Jerusalem Municipality asks to allow removal of protest tents
IDF apprehends woman attempting to swim from Gaza to Israel
Caretaker suspected of causing death of elderly woman
Coronavirus in the IDF: 363 soldiers and employees have the virus
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Reporters' Tweets

Read all Tweets >
Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
JPOST NY CONFERENCE
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
KABBALAT SHABBAT
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by