President Rivlin: Breaking the infection chains is 'our task'

Rivlin said that "breaking the infection chains is our task and goal. We will achieve those only by a close cooperating between the IDF, Health Ministry and the local authorities," according to Walla! News. President Reuven Rivlin visited Home Front Command's central command post where officials coordinate the national efforts to combat the coronavirus on Tuesday.Rivlin said that "breaking the infection chains is our task and goal. We will achieve those only by a close cooperating between the IDF, Health Ministry and the local authorities," according to Walla! News.

In a meeting with coronavirus commissioner Professor Ronni Gamzu and with several hospital directors, Rivlin said that "we know that there are people who we can trust in our healthcare system. You standing up to the challenge teaches us a lot about the importance of our public healthcare system and the importance of the bond between the country and its citizens."