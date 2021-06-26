President Rivlin departs to US on diplomatic visit

Israeli President Reuven Rivlin departed to the United States on Saturday as part of a diplomatic visit on the invitation of President Joe Biden, according to a press release from his office.

Upon his departure, Rivlin said “I am departing, for the last time as president and on behalf of the State of Israel, on a farewell visit to Israel's closest ally and friend in the world - the United States of America. On my visit I will meet President Joe Biden, a true friend of the State of Israel for many years and I will thank him for his genuine concern for Israel's security and its citizens. I will also hold meetings at the UN to discuss regional issues on our agenda and meet the American Jewish community which is so dear to our hearts.”