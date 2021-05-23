Presidential candidates given offices in the Knesset

Presidential candidates Miriam Peretz and Isaac Herzog were given offices at the Knesset on Sunday to use to run their campaigns for the June 2 race for president.

Peretz said she was emotional about receiving the office but she would instead travel between the offices of the MKs and request their support.

"The responses and the praise I have received since announcing my candidacy have been heartwarming," she said. "I thank the citizens of Israel from the bootom of my heart for their support. I believe and I hope that support will be expressed in the voting of the majority of the Knesset. I will be working to achieve that."