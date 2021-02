Reported Sunday, the incident took place two weeks ago, when three Bedouin burglars snuck into a house in southern Israel and raped a 10-year-old girl while her parents were sleeping in the next door.

Three suspects from nearby Bedouin villages were arrested by the police in the following days.

The prime suspect in the rape of a 10-year-old girl from southern Israel has connected himself to the act, Israeli media reported Tuesday afternoon.