Prof. Rahav: Children under 12 will receive COVID vaccine by end of 2021

Prof. Galia Rahav of Sheba Medical Center gave an interview on Saturday to culture and current affairs show Shabatarbut in Beersheba, according to Israeli media.

Rahav, who is head of the infectious disease unit and laboratories at Sheba Medical Center, said she believes children under the age of 12 will receive the COVID-19 vaccine by the end of 2021.

She also said it is unclear how many more times the public will need to vaccinate against coronavirus and that the treatment of the virus is poor.