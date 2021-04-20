Protesters break into Defense Ministry rehabilitation center

Protesters broke through the gate of The Defense Ministry's rehabilitation department, N12 reported Tuesday. The protesters were demonstrating the department's treatment of handicap IDF veterans.After entering the courtyard and attempting to enter the building, the demonstrators were stopped according to N12.There have been protests this week against a series of issues Disabled IDF veterans and their caregivers have with government services for disabled veterans and the working conditions of caregivers, after disabled IDF veteran Itzik Saidian set himself on fire at an office of the Defense Ministry's Rehabilitation Division last week.