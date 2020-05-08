Queen Elizabeth to address Britain as it commemorates VE Day

Plans for extensive events to herald the anniversary of Victory in Europe Day, when allied forces accepted the unconditional surrender of Nazi Germany, were scaled back in March after the government banned social gatherings to curb the coronavirus.

That meant a procession by veterans through the capital and other events involving crowds were scrapped.

However, Royal Air Force jets will still fly over the four capitals of the United Kingdom and Prime Minister Boris Johnson will deliver a message to mark the occasion, a holiday in Britain, and speak to a veteran via a video call.

"Today we must celebrate their achievement, and we remember their sacrifice," said Johnson, who will also recite a recently discovered poem called "V Day" by World War One poet Edmund Blunden.

"We are a free people because of everything our veterans did - we offer our gratitude, our heartfelt thanks and our solemn pledge: you will always be remembered."

The 94-year-old queen's address will be particularly symbolic, coming exactly 75 years after her father George VI gave a victory speech over the radio to the nation.

