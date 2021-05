"A government headed by Netanyahu and with the support of Ra'am - is the lesser of two evils. Sometimes there is a clash between two principles, we need to know when to make decisions and decide," said Aviner.

Rabbi Shlomo Aviner, one of the leading figures of the religious-Zionist community’s hard-line wing, stressed that a government led by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and supported by the Ra'am party is the "lesser of two evils" in an interview with Army Radio on Wednesday.