Ramzor actor Lior Halfon hospitalized with coronavirus complications

Israeli actor Lior Halfon was hospitalized in Hadera's Hillel Yafe Medical Center after a series of medical tests concluded he was suffering from a pneumonia complications following a coronavirus infection.





"To all my dearest friends and acquaintances, to my great surprise and dismay I announce I have contracted coronavirus (can't believe I'm even saying this)," he said following the result.





Halfon continued, "anyone who has been in contact with me over the last two weeks, if the contact lasted for more than 1 minutes or was closer than two meters (yes, a hug counts) has to quarantine themselves as soon as possible in a separate room."





This is "not a joke at all, unfortunately," he added.



