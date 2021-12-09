Flu rates increased significantly in Israel - Health Ministry

The Ministry of Health announced on Thursday that there has been a significant increase in rates of influenza in several points throughout Israel.

According to data from the National Center for Disease Control, as of last week, 280 hospitalized patients and 20 patients in sentry clinics with the flu virus have been reported since the beginning of the flu season. Most patients were infected with influenza A. A characterization performed at the Central Laboratory of Viruses of the Ministry of Health found that it was an A / H3 influenza virus, which is included in the flu vaccine this season.

Influenza morbidity in the country at this time includes a range of ages including children, adolescents and young adults. This underscores the importance of flu vaccination.

The flu virus can cause serious illnesses, such as pneumonia, other respiratory complications, and even death.

The vaccine is recommended for the entire population from the age of 6 months and up. The population at risk for more severe morbidity includes pregnant women, children under 5, 50-year-olds and especially those aged 65 and over, patients with chronic diseases such as heart, lung or kidney disease, and immunocompromised patients such as cancer patients or patients on steroids.

People who work or live in closed or semi-closed institutions such as boarding schools, nursing homes, hospitals for mentally debilitated patients and prisons are also at increased risk.

The Ministry of Health recommended getting vaccinated against the flu virus and emphasized that the flu vaccine can be taken together with the coronavirus vaccine.