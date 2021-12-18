Justice Minister Gideon Saar has signed new regulations to ease the testimony process for victims of sexual offenses in court. Victims will no longer need to testify before the defendant, effective immediately.

The regulations also include eliminating the need for the opinion of a healthcare professional regarding the condition of the victim, according to Ynet.

