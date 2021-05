The video, circulated by Palestinian media, shows tear gas explosions and sound grenades near the gate, with a caption reading, "The occupation forces do not fire teargas canisters at the Babel-Amud [Damascus Gate] in occupied Jerusalem."



It is unclear what the background of the situation is. This is an initial report. It is unclear what the background of the situation is.This is an initial report.

A report of clashes occurring at the Damascus Gate in Jerusalem early Friday morning was posted with footage by the Shehab News Agency. This comes after Hamas and Israel had just agreed on a ceasefire deal overnight.