UN chief: Lives of Gaza children is a hell on Earth

While many UN member states have hesitated to mention Hamas or its rockets, Guterres spoke out against both.

By TOVAH LAZAROFF  
MAY 20, 2021 19:29
UN SECRETARY-GENERAL Antonio Guterres attends a session of the Human Rights Council at the United Nations in Geneva, Switzerland, on February 24. (photo credit: DENIS BALIBOUSE/REUTERS)
UN SECRETARY-GENERAL Antonio Guterres attends a session of the Human Rights Council at the United Nations in Geneva, Switzerland, on February 24.
(photo credit: DENIS BALIBOUSE/REUTERS)
(photo credit: DENIS BALIBOUSE/REUTERS)
 UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres accused both the IDF and Hamas of war crimes when he addressed a special UNGA assembly meeting on the two weeks of violence that shook both Gaza and Israel in the last two weeks. 
"Even wars have rules. First and foremost, civilians must be protected," Guterres said in a sharply worded speech in which he called out both Hamas and IDF actions.
"Indiscriminate attacks, and attacks against civilians and civilian property, are violations of the laws of war," Guterres said. "So are attacks against military objectives that cause disproportionate loss of civilian life and injury to civilians."
While many UN member states have hesitated to mention Hamas or its rockets, Guterres spoke out against both.
He urged "Hamas and other militant groups to stop the indiscriminate launching of rockets and mortars from highly populated civilian neighborhoods into civilian population centers in Israel, also in clear violation of international humanitarian law," Guterres said. 
"Densely populated civilian areas must not be used for military purposes," he explained.
"I urge the Israeli authorities to abide by the laws governing armed conflict, including the proportionate use of force. I call on them to exercise maximum restraint in the conduct of military operations," Guterres said.
It's impossible to excuse the killing of innocent civilians.
"There is no justification, including counterterrorism or self-defense, for the abdication by the parties to the conflict of their obligations under international humanitarian law," he said.
He took issue with IDF bombing of media offices in Gaza and Hamas shelling of the Israeli crossings into the Strip at the time when humanitarian goods were passing through.
Guterres said that his heart went out to the "victims and their loved ones." He expanded on the harm done to the Palestinians in Gaza, stating that he was "deeply shocked by the continued air and artillery bombardment by the IDF in Gaza." He was upset in particular, he said, by reports that "nine members of one family were killed in al-Shati refugee camp."
"If there is a hell on Earth, it is the lives of children in Gaza today," Guterres said.
He added that he and Special Coordinator for the Middle East Peace Process [Tor Wennesland] had undertaken extensive diplomatic efforts within the region, including with Egypt, Jordan and Qatar, and with key partners in the international community, to encourage all sides to halt the violence."
He added, "We are engaging directly with the parties to conflict, including Hamas, in our efforts to secure an end to hostilities." 


Tags Gaza Hamas IDF United Nations Israeli Palestinian Conflict Antonio Guterres
