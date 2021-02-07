Republican congresswoman censured for voting to impeach Trump

US Rep. Liz Cheney has been censured by the Wyoming Republican Party in a near-unanimous decision because of her move to vote to impeach former president Donald Trump for his role in the January 6 Capitol riots, the Associated Press reported on Saturday night.The censure document accused Cheney of voting to impeach Trump despite the House of Representatives not offering the former president a "formal hearing or due process," the AP reported.Only eight of the 74 members of the Wyoming Republican Party central committee opposed the censure.Cheney was one of 10 Republican members of Congress who voted to impeach Trump in January.