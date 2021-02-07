The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Republican congresswoman censured for voting to impeach Trump

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
FEBRUARY 7, 2021 00:19
US Rep. Liz Cheney has been censured by the Wyoming Republican Party in a near-unanimous decision because of her move to vote to impeach former president Donald Trump for his role in the January 6 Capitol riots, the Associated Press reported on Saturday night.
The censure document accused Cheney of voting to impeach Trump despite the House of Representatives not offering the former president a "formal hearing or due process," the AP reported.Only eight of the 74 members of the Wyoming Republican Party central committee opposed the censure.
Cheney was one of 10 Republican members of Congress who voted to impeach Trump in January.
Coronavirus: Brazil reports 50,630 new cases, 978 deaths
  • By REUTERS
  • 02/06/2021 11:36 PM
UAE says it's committed to working with US to reduce regional tensions
  • By REUTERS
  • 02/06/2021 09:34 PM
Stun grenade thrown toward residence of Nahariya municipality employee
Police to ask court to extend arrest of suspected Jerusalem psychologist
Peace Now activists protest against eviction of Palestinians from Silwan
Health Ministry reports 6,271 new coronavirus cases in Israel
Egypt frees Al Jazeera Journalist after 4 years in pre-trial detention
  • By REUTERS
  • 02/06/2021 06:48 PM
Bahrain foils twin bank ATM bombings - interior ministry
  • By REUTERS
  • 02/06/2021 03:41 PM
Hamas on ICC ruling: Await occupation, its leaders being brought to court
Italy clears emergency use of COVID-19 antibody therapies
  • By REUTERS
  • 02/06/2021 01:17 PM
US Blinken makes first call to Saudi foreign minister - Saudi media
  • By REUTERS
  • 02/06/2021 09:59 AM
Myanmar in midst of 'national-scale internet blackout' - monitor
  • By REUTERS
  • 02/06/2021 09:13 AM
Erdan: Israel rejects 'distorted, antisemitic' decision taken by the ICC
Blinken presses China on Uighurs, Hong Kong in call with top diplomat
  • By REUTERS
  • 02/06/2021 06:54 AM
UN seeks 'maximum restraint' as India farm protesters widen blockade
  • By REUTERS
  • 02/06/2021 06:27 AM
