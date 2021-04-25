The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Rockets launched from Gaza to Israeli territory - report

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
APRIL 25, 2021 22:46
Rockets were launched from the Gaza Strip to Israeli territory Sunday night, the IDF Spokesperson's Unit reported. 
The rockets reportedly fell in an open area with no reported injuries. 
