Roman Zadorov, who was convicted of the murder of Tair Rada, will have his retrial delayed from June 28 and will now take place on July 26.Zadorov was convicted in 2010 and again in 2014 for the murder of 14-year-old Tair Rada at the Nofei Golan Middle School in Katzrin.In May Supreme Court deputy chief justice Hanan Melcer announced that he has approved a request for a retrial for Zadorov.