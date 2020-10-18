Saeb Erekat's COVID-19 symptoms worsen - en route to Hadassah



When Erkat was confirmed as infected two weeks ago, he canceled all meetings and appointments. In tweets at the time, Erekat said he was experiencing " difficult symptoms resulting from my lack of immunity as a result of lung transplantation." Erkat had a mild heart attack in 2012 and a 2017 lung transplant after years of suffering from pulmonary fibrosis, putting him in a high risk category for those diagnosed with coronavirus.

He thanked well-wishers at the time and said "things are under control, thank God."

One of the central architects of the Oslo peace accords between Israel and the PLO, Erekat has been involved as the Palestinian chief negotiator since 1995. He has continued to be the most senior figure in the PLO vis-à-vis negotiations with Israel, and plays an important role in Palestinian politics. Reuters contributed to this report.

Magen David Adom, guarded by the IDF, transferred Erekat to Hadassah Hospital Ein Kerem.