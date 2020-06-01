The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
School in Givat Ze'ev closed after teacher confirmed with COVID-19

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
JUNE 1, 2020 07:52
The Ofek School in Givat Ze'ev was closed on Monday after a teacher was confirmed as infected with the novel coronavirus. 278 students and 35 teachers entered quarantine.
A first-grader at the Har Tov school in Kibbutz Tsor'a was also confirmed as infected with the coronavirus on Monday. Students in her class, her teacher and six additional teachers entered quarantine.
 
Some 175 students and 13 teaching staff from a comprehensive school in Beersheba entered quarantine on Sunday after a student at the school was suspected of being infected with the coronavirus. 32 second-grade students, three teaching staff and 30 kindergartners from an elementary school in the city also entered quarantine on Sunday.


Japan says Hong Kong situation deeply concerning
  • By REUTERS
  • 06/01/2020 06:49 AM
Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 333 to 181,815 - RKI
  • By REUTERS
  • 06/01/2020 06:00 AM
Tanker truck drives into protesters on Minneapolis highway
  • By REUTERS
  • 06/01/2020 04:15 AM
Mexico registers 9,930 total coronavirus deaths, 90,664 accumulated cases
  • By REUTERS
  • 06/01/2020 04:14 AM
China reports 16 new coronavirus cases vs 2 a day earlier
  • By REUTERS
  • 06/01/2020 04:11 AM
Washington DC Mayor imposes curfew following third day of protests
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 06/01/2020 03:04 AM
Brazil passes the half million mark for COVID-19 cases
  • By REUTERS
  • 06/01/2020 02:07 AM
Democrat Biden visits site of police brutality protest in Delaware
  • By REUTERS
  • 06/01/2020 02:06 AM
Egypt tweaks curfew hours as coronavirus cases surge
  • By REUTERS
  • 06/01/2020 01:36 AM
Armed bandits kill at least 18 in Nigeria's Katsina state
  • By REUTERS
  • 06/01/2020 01:22 AM
After-school care facility worker diagnosed with coronavirus in Bat Yam
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 06/01/2020 01:12 AM
Givat Ze'ev school staff member diagnosed with virus, everyone sent homem
  • By MAARIV ONLINE
  • 06/01/2020 12:57 AM
US sends Brazil 2 million doses of drug touted by Trump
  • By REUTERS
  • 06/01/2020 12:38 AM
Civilians killed as park hit by shelling in Libyan capital
  • By REUTERS
  • 06/01/2020 12:14 AM
Lebanon must turn reform ideas into reality, US ambassador says
  • By REUTERS
  • 06/01/2020 12:12 AM
