School in Givat Ze'ev closed after teacher confirmed with COVID-19

A first-grader at the Har Tov school in Kibbutz Tsor'a was also confirmed as infected with the coronavirus on Monday. Students in her class, her teacher and six additional teachers entered quarantine.



Some 175 students and 13 teaching staff from a comprehensive school in Beersheba entered quarantine on Sunday after a student at the school was suspected of being infected with the coronavirus. 32 second-grade students, three teaching staff and 30 kindergartners from an elementary school in the city also entered quarantine on Sunday.

The Ofek School in Givat Ze'ev was closed on Monday after a teacher was confirmed as infected with the novel coronavirus. 278 students and 35 teachers entered quarantine.