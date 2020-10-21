The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus US ELECTIONS Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Scores protest violence against women outside Knesset

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
OCTOBER 21, 2020 11:04
Approximately one hundred people gathered outside the Knesset on Wednesday to protest violence against women, according to Walla! News. Protesters bore signs with the names of murdered women, after two women were found dead on the same day this week, allegedly murdered by their partners.
The protest was organized by organizations including Kulan and protesters are demanding that MKs take action to prevent violence against women. "We demand actions instead of excuses and budgets instead of tweets," said protesters.
