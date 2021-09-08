The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
50 Influencers Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Wellness Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Prison transfers postponed due to resistance concerns - report

Ofer Prison PIJ inmates were not transferred and dispersed as ordered due to fear of violent resistance, and family members of the escapees were arrested as the third day of the manhunt begins.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
SEPTEMBER 8, 2021 11:23
French opposition MP Georges Fenech at Ofer Prison, September 15, 2016 (photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM)
French opposition MP Georges Fenech at Ofer Prison, September 15, 2016
(photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM)
Palestinian Islamic Jihad (PIJ) inmates at Ofer Prison who were supposed to be transferred to other prisons due to the Gilboa Prison escape remained in place due to fears of violent resistance, Israeli media reported on Wednesday.
The PIJ inmates at Ofer Prison near Givat Ze'ev were supposed to have been dispersed to other jails, mainly in the Negev, after Prison Service chief Katty Perry ordered that some 400 PIJ inmates be transferred and dispersed so as to disrupt any further incidents following the escape of the six PIJ inmates on Monday. 
While PIJ inmates at the Gilboa and Meggido prisons were transferred as directed, the Ofer Prison inmates were not, after they threatened to burn their cells, disrupt order and attack the prison guards, a source from the Prisons  Service told Haaretz.
The source said that the prison guards feared the inmates and were unwilling to confront them.
Indeed, Malik Hamed, an inmate at Gilboa Prison, attempted to pour boiling water on a prison guard, according to Israeli and Palestinian media. No injuries have been reported.
Fatah's ZAKARIA ZUBEIDI 370 (credit: Reuters)Fatah's ZAKARIA ZUBEIDI 370 (credit: Reuters)
In addition, family members of the escapees were arrested overnight, Israeli and Palestinian media reported.
As of Wednesday morning, the escaped prisoners were still at large.
The prisoners – including Zakaria Zubeidi, a leader of Fatah’s Al-Aqsa Martyrs Brigades, who played a key role in the Second Intifada – are all considered extremely dangerous. Israeli security officials think that they could carry out an attack while on the loose, or that other Palestinians emboldened by their release could carry out attacks in an attempt to distract troops from the manhunt. 


Tags Palestinian Islamic Jihad police prison
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Jpost editorial logo

Khan al-Ahmar is an issue for too long, time to make a choice - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Susan Hattis Rolef

We're only halfway through Economic Arrangements, Budget laws - opinion

 By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Eli Kavon

Zionism and the history of Jewish survival

By ELI KAVON
Emmanuel Navon

From Saigon to Kabul: Losing battle, winning war - opinion

 By EMMANUEL NAVON
Houda Ezra Nonoo 390

Rosh Hashanah, Abraham Accords' first anniversary, and what can change

 By HOUDA NONOO
Most Read
1

Israeli experts analyze mRNA COVID vaccines long-term effects

PFIZER AND MODERNA were able to develop their mRNA vaccines against COVID-19 so quickly because the scientific community has been experimenting with mRNA for so many years for other indications.
2

COVID-19: New 'Mu variant' from Colombia could be vaccine resistant - WHO

This undated transmission electron microscope image shows SARS-CoV-2, also known as novel coronavirus, the virus that causes COVID-19, isolated from a patient in the U.S. Virus particles are shown emerging from the surface of cells cultured in the lab. The spikes on the outer edge of the virus parti
3

New COVID variant detected in South Africa, most mutated variant so far

COVID-19 cell
4

Palestinians save Jewish woman attacked with stones near Hebron

Palestinian youths slinging rocks 521
5

Egypt pumps toxic gas into Gaza tunnel, three Palestinians dead - report

AN IDF SOLDIER stands next to an entrance to a cross-border attack tunnel dug from Gaza to Israel, near Kissufim last year.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by