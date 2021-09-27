Seriously wounded IDF soldier regains consciousness

One of the IDF soldiers seriously wounded in the anti-Hamas operation in the West Bank on Saturday night has regained consciousness and is communicating with his surroundings, including his family.

The armed clashes, in which five Palestinians were killed by IDF troops, came following a wave of arrests in five different locations across the West Bank that targeted a Hamas cell.

It was not immediately clear who fired the shots that injured the officer and soldier from the elite Duvdevan unit but the military said that an initial investigation is leaning towards the two having been hit by friendly fire.

Anna Ahronheim contributed to this report.