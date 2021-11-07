Settlers enter illegally-built Palestinian West Bank park

Approximately 30 settlers entered a playground meant for Palestinians in the West Bank settlement of Susya on Saturday while IDF barred Palestinians from entering, according to Israeli media.

The park was built by an international organization on Area C land without government permission.

A man named Eilam Morovitz-Lahav witnessed the event and spoke about it to Razi Barkai on Army Radio.

"They crossed the entire village until they arrived at the playground and broke through the metal fence," he said. "There were children in the park, horrified and frightened. Everything was caught on tape."

The IDF Spokesperson Unit said that the soldiers were trying to separate the two sides and then evacuate the settlers.