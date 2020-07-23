Severe heat wave expected next week

The Health Ministry recommends avoiding exposure to the sun and heat, avoiding strenuous activities, drinking plenty of water and finding air conditioned places to be. The ministry stressed that masks should still be worn and social distancing regulations should still be followed.

On Sunday, the forecast temperatures are:

>Tiberias: High: 107°F (42°C) Low: 73°F (23°C)

>Haifa: High: 82°F (28°C) Low: 73°F (23°C)

>Tel Aviv: High: 86°F (30°C) Low: 73°F (23°C)

>Jerusalem: High: 99°F (37°C) Low: 70°F (21°C)

>Beersheba: High: 99°F (37°C) Low: 70°F (21°C)

>Eilat: High: 104°F (40°C) Low: 84F (29°C)

A severe heat wave is expected beginning at the end of this week until the end of next week, with temperatures reaching around 90 F (32 C) around the country.