Shaked-Abbas meeting on family reunification law ends with no new changes

A meeting between Interior Minister Ayelet Shaked and Ra'am leader MK Mansour Abbas on the subject of the family reunification law ended with no new agreements between the two on Wednesday afternoon.Shaked hopes to pass the law without any further amendments being made to it, although Abbas, along with his faction in the coalition, is attempting to amend it with more humanitarian steps.Although the vote on the bill was originally scheduled for Wednesday, Shaked delayed it until Sunday after failing to garner enough support to guarantee a majority in the vote.