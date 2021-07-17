Shasha-Biton: accusations that I am a coronavirus denier are absurd

Education Minister Yifat Shasha-Biton (Tikva Hadasha) said on Saturday evening to Rina Matzliach on N12 that the claims that she is not taking the pandemic seriously are absurd. Shasha-Biton said that she lost one of her closest friends to the virus, and saw for two months how his health deteriorated.The accusations were leveled at Shasha-Biton after she spoke out against new measures aimed at curbing the new outbreak. Shasha Biton stressed that while she takes the virus very seriously, she is also responsible for making sure that educational institutions continue to operate as best as possible.