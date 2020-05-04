The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
IFCJ Judaism Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Food
Jerusalem Post Breaking News
BREAKING NEWS

Knesset extends Shin Bet's phone tracking of coronavirus patients

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
MAY 4, 2020 17:44
The government approved the extension of the Shin Bet's (Israel Security Agency) phone tracking program, which has been deployed to assist with the curbing the spread of the coronavirus, with further legislation down the road, Ynet reported.
According to the decision, by May 18, a memorandum will be released to qualify the Shin Bet to help with the fight against the spread of the virus – and corrections will be taken in up until a week after the initial date. In the meantime, the government has extended the existing program until June 16, or until a law is made.
England's COVID-19 hospital death toll has smallest rise since March
  • By REUTERS
  • 05/04/2020 04:46 PM
Khalon slams Health Ministry for 'making government meetings worthless'
  • By ANNA BARSKY/MAARIV
  • 05/04/2020 04:15 PM
Dutch confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 199 to 40,770
  • By REUTERS
  • 05/04/2020 03:15 PM
Quadcopter infiltrates into Israel from Gaza, returns to Strip - report
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 05/04/2020 02:10 PM
3 arrested, 3 questioned in plot to attack prison guards with explosives
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 05/04/2020 02:05 PM
Iran death toll from coronavirus outbreak rises by 74 to 6,277
  • By REUTERS
  • 05/04/2020 01:49 PM
Knesset to vote on privatizing Army Radio, KAN
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 05/04/2020 01:13 PM
Spain's coronavirus death toll climbs by 164
  • By REUTERS
  • 05/04/2020 12:23 PM
Bangladesh coronavirus cases above 10,000
  • By REUTERS
  • 05/04/2020 12:06 PM
Malaysia reports 55 new coronavirus cases with no new deaths
  • By REUTERS
  • 05/04/2020 12:06 PM
Indonesia reports 395 new coronavirus infections, 19 deaths
  • By REUTERS
  • 05/04/2020 12:05 PM
Coronavirus: Only 72 people are intubated
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 05/04/2020 11:48 AM
Philippines has 16 new coronavirus deaths, 262 more infections
  • By REUTERS
  • 05/04/2020 11:36 AM
Russia's coronavirus cases rise again by over 10,000
  • By REUTERS
  • 05/04/2020 11:35 AM
Singapore's health ministry confirms 573 new coronavirus cases
  • By REUTERS
  • 05/04/2020 10:56 AM
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by