Shlomo Hillel, former Israeli diplomat, politician, dies at 95

"I recieved with great sorrow the news passing of Shlomo Hillel, the 10th Knesset Speaker, Internal Affairs minister, police commissioner, and Israel Prize laureate," said President Reuven Rivlin.

"He came from a great generation, a generation that fought with its hands for Israel's independence and its existence as a safe haven for the Jewish people. He worked to bring immigrants to Israel from the Middle East in varying and many ways, both openly and in secret, and many owe them their immigration and ensuing lives in this country," Rivlin finished.

Shlomo Hillel, an Israeli diplomat, politician and an Israel Prize laureate passed away on Monday at the age of 97.Hillel held the position of Knesset speaker between 1984-1988. The Iraqi-born politician was also a Mossad agent, diplomat, politician, Knesset speaker, government minister, world chairman of United Israel Appeal and author.He also played a major role in organizing the airlift of Iraqi Jews to Israel in the early 1950s.