Shooting in Shuafat, Jerusalem, leaves 1 dead, 1 in serious condition

A shooting in the Shuafat refugee camp in Jerusalem on Thursday morning left one person dead and a second seriously injured, Israel Police reported.

The two people hurt were men around the age of 18. The initial report came in at 6:00 a.m.

Since Shuafat is behind the separation fence, MDA medics met a car carrying the injured men at the IDF barrier. One was lifeless, and the other was evacuated to Hadassah-University Medical Center on Jerusalem’s Mount Scopus in serious and unstable condition

The incident is being investigated.

This is a developing story.