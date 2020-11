The suspects opened fire at covert police officers who were at the scene and tried to apprehend them. One suspect was severely injured as a result of the shootout, and a bystander in her 20s was moderately injured. Both were evacuated to a nearby hospital.

The police later found two automatic rifles at the scene.

Two suspects were arrested on Saturday evening after opening fire at a bank in the Druze village of Maghar in northern Israel, Israeli media reported.