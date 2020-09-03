Shulamit Geri appointed to Bank of Israel CEO

The Governor of the Bank of Israel, Prof. Amir Yaron, announced on Thursday his decision to appoint Shulamit Geri to the position of CEO of the Bank of Israel, starting from September 21.Geri recently served as the Vice President of Administration and Finance of the Weizmann Institute of Science, where she ran about 2,000 employees and 1,700 graduate students. Geri has managed significant budgets and led major projects in the areas of infrastructure and construction, procurement, efficiency and business continuity.