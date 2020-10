"The situation is extremely serious and it is high time to grit our teeth and help our common cause," Matovic wrote.

Slovakia had 797 new coronavirus on Wednesday, a record daily tally for a second straight day, Prime Minister Igor Matovic said on his Facebook page on Thursday.His government has introduced new measures against the virus and approved a state of emergency, effective from Thursday, after a recent spike in new coronavirus cases in the country of 5.5 million.