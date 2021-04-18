The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
BREAKING NEWS

Smotrich to arrive at Damascus Gate, thousands of Muslims on Temple Mount

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
APRIL 18, 2021 22:08
Bezalel Smotrich, Religious Zionist Party head, will arrive at the Damascus Gate area in Jerusalem on Sunday night, as thousands of Muslims gather on the Temple Mount for Ramadan prayer services, N12 reported.
According to the report, Smotrich is showing up to stand in solidarity with security forces against the violent altercations that have occurred there over the last couple of nights.
Police and security forces have begun flanking the area, even spraying locals with water guns, anticipating altercations between Arabs and Jews, KAN reported.
Shooting in Austin, Texas, leaves at least three dead
  • By REUTERS
  • 04/18/2021 10:01 PM
Rockets strike Iraqi military base hosting US contractors
  • By REUTERS
  • 04/18/2021 09:54 PM
Security officials worried about Vienna talks after cabinet meeting
Deputy commander of Iran's IRGC Quds Force dies - report
More vaccines - 18 million - are on their way to Israel - report
Nearly 100 people injured after train derails in Egypt - report
Britain urges Russia to give Navalny immediate access to medical care
  • By REUTERS
  • 04/18/2021 07:50 PM
LGBTQ groups call out Gallant for approving budget for anti-LGBTQ groups
White House says there will be consequences if Navalny dies
  • By REUTERS
  • 04/18/2021 04:54 PM
Biden will raise US cap on refugee admissions - National Security Advisor
  • By REUTERS
  • 04/18/2021 04:27 PM
NATO supports Czech investigation of Russia's 'malign activities'
  • By REUTERS
  • 04/18/2021 04:16 PM
Dr. Fauci expects decision on J&J vaccine as soon as Friday
  • By REUTERS
  • 04/18/2021 04:05 PM
Russia to retaliate hard against Czech Republic over diplomat expulsions
  • By REUTERS
  • 04/18/2021 03:14 PM
Coronavirus in Israel: 82 new cases, 0.8% of tests return positive
Czechs inform allies about alleged Russian link to arms depot blast
  • By REUTERS
  • 04/18/2021 09:27 AM
