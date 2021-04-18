Smotrich to arrive at Damascus Gate, thousands of Muslims on Temple Mount

Bezalel Smotrich, Religious Zionist Party head, will arrive at the Damascus Gate area in Jerusalem on Sunday night, as thousands of Muslims gather on the Temple Mount for Ramadan prayer services, N12 reported.According to the report, Smotrich is showing up to stand in solidarity with security forces against the violent altercations that have occurred there over the last couple of nights.Police and security forces have begun flanking the area, even spraying locals with water guns, anticipating altercations between Arabs and Jews, KAN reported.