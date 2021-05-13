Social media groups call for Jews to riot in Arab cities

Israeli police

The statement came following a messages and materials circulated on social media calling for Jewish citizens to take part in riots and violent protests throughout the country.

"Tonight at 8 p.m. in Haifa were are going to show Haifa's Arab's that it is a Jewish city," a screenshot of one of flyers for the planned riots, shared by N12, read.

Police are asking for the public and city leaders to exercise restraint amid the recent escalations.

has opened numerous investigations to locate the instigators of planned riots by radical Jewish Israelis, police announced on Thursday.