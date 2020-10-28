Some 4,511 Israelis return to work, 2,132 newly unemployed on Tuesday

Some 4,511 Israelis reported returning to work and 2,132 Israelis registered as unemployed between Tuesday and Wednesday morning, Ynet News reported citing Israeli Employment Service data.There are currently 969,107 Israelis registered as unemployed, 616,327 of whom are on unpaid leave. Approximately one million Israelis are qualified to receive unemployment benefits according to Walla News, citing the National Insurance Institute. Some of those qualified for benefits are receiving them due to under-employment despite not being registered as unemployed.